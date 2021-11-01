Independents believe that the Democratic Party more than the Republican Party is “the bigger threat” to American democracy, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released on Monday.

In response to the question, “In general, which party do you think is the bigger threat to democracy in the United States,” 41 percent of Independents said the Democratic Party, while 37 percent said the Republican Party. Among national adults, 42 percent said the former, while 41 percent said the latter. Among national registered voters, 43 percent said the Democratic Party, while 42 percent said the Republican Party.

Additionally, in response to that question, 47 percent of white college graduates and 56 percent of white respondents who didn’t graduate college said that it’s the Democratic Party, while 70 percent of blacks said it’s the GOP. Among Latinos, 39 percent said it’s the Democrats, while 45 percent responded it’s the Republicans.

Meanwhile, 36 percent of Gen Z/millennials said the Democrats are a bigger threat to U.S. democracy, while 43 percent responded it’s the Republicans. Among those between the ages of 41 and 56, known as Gen X, 43 percent said it’s the Democratic Party, while the same percentage replied it’s the Republican Party.

Among national adults, 81 percent replied “there is a serious threat to the future of our democracy,” while 15 percent said otherwise.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com