Ohio GOP Candidate Gives Baffling Answer When Asked If He’s Anti-Semitic: ‘He’s Jewish, That’s Fine, Everybody Should Know That Though, Right?’

If you thought the Ohio Republican Senate primary wasn’t wild enough already, one of the candidates gave a truly stunning answer to whether he is anti-semitic.

The charge came from a radio ad Mark Pukita ran a few weeks ago that attacked opponent Josh Mandel with the line, “Are we seriously supposed to believe the most Christian values Senate candidate is Jewish?”

“I am so sick of these phony caricatures,” the ad continues.

At a Thursday night candidate forum, Pukita was asked for his response to opponents calling him anti-semitic, divisive, and inflammatory.

“I don’t remember making comments about you — I didn’t laugh at you doing your events at churches,” he said to Mandel, who was sitting as Pukita spoke.

And this is how he explained the ad going out of its way to highlight Mandel’s Jewish faith:

In terms of anti-semitism, all I did in an ad was pointed out that Josh is going around saying he’s got the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other. Right, but he’s Jewish! That’s fine, everybody should know that though, right? Because that to me is a facade, it’s a character. If I went into a mosque with the Constitution and a Quran and I said that’s how I was going to make decisions in Washington, I’d get laughed out of the place.

He continued to list similar examples before finishing.

A minute later candidate Bernie Moreno began his remarks by calling out the comments about Mandel’s faith. “That’s not right, we’re better than that, guys.”

You can watch above, via the Ohio Press Network.

h/t Natalie Allison

