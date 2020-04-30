<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cut off a reporter who questioned why Democrats are standing by Joe Biden amid his sexual assault allegations when they did not do the same for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, remarking that she does not “need a lecture” on the matter.

“Let me just say, I respect your question, and I don’t need a lecture or a speech,” Pelosi said, before insisting that she respects the MeToo movement. “There’s also due process and the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden.”

Pelosi then claimed there was never a record of the assault, and noted that nobody ever came forward with the allegation, aside from Tara Reade.

The House speaker made these remarks after dismissing Reade’s sexual assault allegation earlier on Thursday, and said she was “satisfied” with how Biden has responded, despite the fact that he never directly addressed the claim.

“I am so proud, the happiest day for me this week was to support Joe Biden for president of the United States,” Pelosi continued. “He is a person of great integrity, of great concern for the American people.”

She then went on to praise the Democratic nominee for his dedication to women’s rights, noting his accomplishments, including his authoring of the Violence Against Women Act.

“I believe he will be a great president of the United States. He is the personification of hope and optimism and authenticity for our country,” she added. “A person of great values, so I want to remove all doubt from anyone’s mind.”

Although she claimed she did not “need a lecture,” Pelosi never actually answered the reporter, who compared how Democrats behaved towards allegations against Kavanaugh versus those against Biden.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]