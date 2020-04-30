comScore

After #FireChrisHayes Trends, Journalists Rally to Defend MSNBC Host for Covering Biden Allegation

By Leia IdlibyApr 30th, 2020, 2:43 pm
MSNBC host Chris Hayes trended on Twitter Thursday as viewers opined on his decision to report on allegations against presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by former Senate staff assistant Tara Reade. Some praised him for covering the story, while others called for the host to be fired.

“Throughout the entire ‘Me Too’ era there have been movements … when we have heard about accusations against someone that we find ourselves desperately wanting not to believe,” Hayes noted. “But part of the difficult lesson of the ‘Me Too’ era is not that every accusation is true and everything should be believed on its face, but that you do have to fight, yourself, when you feel that impulse.”

The host pointed out that this phenomenon applied with respect to Reade and Biden, before laying out the details of Reade’s accusation.

Hayes also invited New York Magazine’s Rebecca Traister to speak on the issue. Some viewers criticized that decision as well because of an April 27 article she wrote, titled, The Biden Trap.

Critics — who got the hashtag #FireChrisHayes to trend on Twitter — said Hayes’ reporting was one-sided. Some said it would hurt Biden’s chance of winning the presidential election against Donald Trump. Conservatives joined in by mocking the network over the backlash, with Human Events editor Will Chamberlain noting the segment was absent on MSNBC’s YouTube channel, “Almost like MSNBC would like to memory-hole that segment for eternity.”

The majority of Hayes’ fellow journalists and other political pundits, however, defended the host for covering a story that many mainstream outlets and networks have failed to do, and pointed out that he was simply doing his job.

Really, #FireChrisHayes is trending?? Because he covered the sexual assault allegations against a candidate for president? @chrislhayes is a good journalist. This Twitter temper tantrum is absurd, grow up folks.

— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 30, 2020

Watch the segment above, via MSNBC.

