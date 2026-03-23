Trump Tells ICE ‘NO MASKS’ at Airports

President Donald Trump instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents helping out at American airports amid the ongoing partial government shutdown not to wear masks in a Monday morning Truth Social post.

In a separate Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump announced that he would be dispatching ICE personnel to assist the Transportation Security Administration.

“On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all,” declared Trump. “But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge!!!”

The president’s critics were not pleased by the measure.

“The last thing that the American people need are for untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country, potentially to brutalize, or in some instances kill them,” argued House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on CNN.

Trump’s decision not to allow agents to wear masks in airports, however, may help assuage fears.

“I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals, many of whom were let into our Country by Sleepy Joe Biden and his wonderful ‘Border Czar,’ Kamala (she never even went to the Border!), through their absolutely INSANE Open Border Policy,” he wrote on Monday. “I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports, etc. Thank you!”

Democrats have objected to ICE agents’ use of masks in the field over the last year, while the Trump administration has cited the increase in attacks on them as justification for it.

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