‘Please STAND DOWN’: Trump Responds to DeSantis Announcement By Sharing MAGA Pundit Begging Him Not to Run

Former President Donald Trump shared an article from MAGA radio host Wayne Allyn Root pleading with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) not to run for president in 2024 after news dropped that DeSantis was set to announce on Wednesday.

NBC News first reported Tuesday afternoon DeSantis will announce his bid for the GOP nomination in a Twitter Spaces conversation with billionaire Elon Musk – who has previously signaled he supported the Florida governor.

While Trump did not comment directly on DeSantis’s imminent candidacy, sharing Root’s article was notable given its tone. The article, titled, “Ron DeSantis, Please STAND DOWN for the Good of the GOP and America,” begins with Root declaring his undying loyalty to Trump.

“I’ll admit I’m a bit biased. I’m MAGA, America First, and Trump 47 all the way. Why wouldn’t I be? Trump was the best president of my lifetime,” Root begins.

Root then transitioned to singing DeSantis’s praises, calling him the “best Governor in America.” He listed all the various culture war battles DeSantis has fought in recent years and asked his reader, “Are you getting the idea I really like DeSantis?”

“I do. He’s fantastic. He’s ‘America’s Governor,’” he concluded.

Root then explained why he so desperately wants DeSantis not to challenge Trump. “All of that is well and good. But he won’t beat Trump. He has no chance. Zero. It’s a suicide run. By running against Trump now, he will have to go negative about Trump, and thereby turn off enough Trump supporters to never be the 2028 nominee.”

“By supporting and endorsing Trump now, he will become 2028 President-elect-in-waiting. It is that simple,” Root continued, adding:

DeSantis’ moment in the sun for 2024 has come and gone. From the moment Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg indicted Trump, it became obvious that there was no other choice. Trump is the only human being on earth who can defeat the Deep State and save our nation. That’s why the DC Sawmp, Deep State and virtually the entire US government is out to get Trump.

“We need a miracle. We need God. Trump is that miracle. Trump is that gift from God,” Root then declared, shifting back to full-blown praise of Trump and only Trump.

DeSantis, who has been at the receiving end of attacks from Trump for months now, clearly isn’t heading Root’s advice and has become a bit less shy in recent weeks in hitting back at Trump. Trump has attacked DeSantis for everything from his fight with Disney to being disloyal for running against him to even suggesting he groomed teenage girls.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has responded to those attacks indirectly by saying the GOP must no longer embrace a “culture of losing.”

In mid-May, DeSantis told reporters, “Governing is not about entertaining. Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and virtue signaling. It’s ultimately about winning and producing results.”

‘We must reject the culture of losing that has impacted our party in recent years. The time for excuses is over,” the Florida Republican concluded.

