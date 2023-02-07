Trump Now Sharing Memes Accusing DeSantis of ‘Grooming High School Girls’

Former President Donald Trump let rip on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, sharing memes accusing DeSantis of “grooming high school girls.”

“That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!” wrote Trump above an apparent of image of a young DeSantis surrounded by blurred-out female faces. The image was captioned, “Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.” The meme was followed by the “puking” emoji.

Trump followed that post up with another from the same account that read, “Ron DeSantis was having a “drink” party with his students when he was a high school teacher. Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them certainly look pretty gross and ephebophiliaesque.”

Trump going heavy on the "DeSantis is a pedophile" stuff today. pic.twitter.com/LS2zRpke3z — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 7, 2023

“No way?” wrote Trump as he shared the post.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trump followed those baseless attacks by sharing another meme from the same account claiming DeSantis voted against Trump’s border wall. Trump shared the post and added, “Wow, if I knew that I wouldn’t have Endorsed him (and he would have had to quit the race, down 35 points!).” The former president also hammered DeSantis for supposedly supporting the arrest of “violent Trump protesters” — commenting, “What about ANTIFA & BLM, Ron?”

Last week on his Truth Social, Trump attacked DeSantis – who he nicknamed Ron DeSanctimonious – writing, “The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST, who closed quickly down Florida and even its beaches. Loved the Vaccines and wasted big money on “Testing.” How quickly people forget!”

That post followed another, in which Trump raged at DeSantis’s previous reply to Trump’s attacks by simply noting that he won reelection in a historic landslide – taking the highroad in the one-sided feud.

“Remember, I was 233-20 in the Midterms, and got 1.2 Million Votes MORE than Ron DeSanctimonious in the Great State of Florida. Also, 12 Million MORE Votes in 2020 than in 2016, and Won!” Trump wrote.

While Trump is the only GOP presidential candidate to have officially announced, DeSantis is widely viewed as a potential frontrunner for the nomination – with a sizable war chest at the ready. Whether or not DeSantis will change tactics and substantively hit back against Trump’s outlandish attacks is anyone’s guess.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com