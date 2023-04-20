Prominent Pro-Life Group Denounces Trump’s Opposition to National Abortion Ban as ‘Morally Indefensible’

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, one of the most prominent pro-life advocacy organizations in the country put former president Donald Trump on blast in a statement responding to his opposition to national restrictions on abortion.

In a statement delivered to the Washington Post on Thursday, a Trump campaign spokesman explained that “President Donald J. Trump believes that the Supreme Court, led by the three Justices which he supported, got it right when they ruled this is an issue that should be decided at the State level.”

Dannenfelser bristled at Trump’s interpretation of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold” argued Dannenfelser. “Life is a matter of human rights, not states’ rights. Saying that the issue should only be decided at the states is an endorsement of abortion up until the moment of birth, even brutal late-term abortions in states like California, Illinois, New York and New Jersey.”

“We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to enact further protections,” continued Dannenfelser. “Holding to the position that it is exclusively up to the states is an abdication of responsibility by anyone elected to federal office.”

While Dannenfelser opposed Trump during the 2016 presidential primaries, urging voters to pick “anyone” but him, she later professed to be happy to be “totally eating my words,” and called him the most “pro-life president” in the country’s history.

Trump’s stated opposition to national legislation restricting abortion comes after the most formidable challenger to his third bid for the Republican nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, signed a bill banning abortion in the Sunshine State after 6 weeks earlier this month. Trump’s campaign did not respond to a question from the Post about whether it supported the state-level restriction signed by DeSantis.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has proposed a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

