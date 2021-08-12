Protesters, on Wednesday, burned an American flag and a picture of Fox News host Tucker Carlson outside Fox News’s headquarters in New York City — according to videos of the demonstration posted to social media by Elad Eliahu, a journalist who covers protests.

protesters light an American flag and a picture of @TuckerCarlson outside Fox News HQ pic.twitter.com/P6BxRL96QL — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

One protester, a Black man, using a megaphone, said, “You’re full of lies, you’re all racists and Nazis you’re Zionists, you’re KKK, Proud Boys…”

“Black people are dying and you’re not talking about that,” added the protester.

Another protester held up a picture of Fox News host Laura Ingraham addressing the 2016 Republican National Convention, where Donald Trump was nominated to be the party’s presidential candidate. He went on to win the general election against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Like many of her Fox News colleagues, Ingraham is a staunch Trump supporter.

Earlier today a small group of BLM protesters gathered outside Fox News HQ in midtown Manhattan to protest the media company “You’re all racist, you’re nazis, you’re zionists, you’re KKK” pic.twitter.com/To9Wa2Sw53 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

The protester who burned the American flag and the picture of Carlson was also seen lighting a smoke signal. He called for Fox News to “stop [villanizing] us” or else — he threatened — there would be “real smoke.”

Moments later, the protester, while holding the smoke signal, said into the megaphone, “Whose city?” A couple other protesters responded, “Our city!”

