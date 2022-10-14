Raskin Mocks ‘Snowflake’ Trump’s Claim the Election Was Rigged: ‘Your Feelings Cannot Dictate Our Elections’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) mocked former President Donald Trump over his tantrums about the 2020 presidential election, referring to him as “Mr. Snowflake.”

Raskin serves on the House select committee on Jan. 6, which on Thursday voted 9-0 to subpoena Trump.

“He must be accountable,” said Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) ahead of the vote. “He’s required to answer for his actions. He’s required to answer to those police officers who put their lives and bodies on the line to defend our democracy.”

Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes on Friday, Raskin was asked about the move to subpoena the former president.

“What do you say to those who say that this is symbolic or expressive?” Hayes asked.

Raskin responded that the subpoena is part of a “real investigation.”

“What we did was, we went out and conducted a real investigation,” he replied. “We showed America how the vast majority of people respond when called upon to do their legal and patriotic duty of telling Congress what they know about this violent attack on America.”

Raskin accused Trump of shenanigans and pointed to a 14-page letter Trump wrote to Thompson after he was subpoenaed.

“Already, he’s playing his silly games,” said the congressman. “I mean, that letter, including the use of the royal we, which was pretty jarring, is just an outrageous distraction from the reality to the extent that there’s anything substance or substantive there.”

Raskin noted Trump and his allies have been unable to locate the kind of widespread voter fraud they are alleging took place, and called the former president “Mr. Snowflake” for good measure:

In any event, we’ve asked a number of people who are still under the spell of Donald Trump, “Well, what exactly is the voter fraud that wasn’t detected by any of these investigations, or court rulings, or members of the president’s cabinet?” And they can’t say. They just have a feeling. And in fact, Trump uses that too in this enormously revealing letter, where he says lots of people “feel” that there was fraud. I’m sorry. Your feelings, Mr. Snowflake, cannot dictate the course of the future of the republic. No, your feelings cannot dictate our elections.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com