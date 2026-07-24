Trump Hits Back After Canada Cancels Joint Bridge Opening Over Huge New Tariffs

President Donald Trump hit back Friday after Canada abruptly canceled a joint bridge opening due to massive new tariffs.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

Canada disinvited the United States of America to the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which is fine, considering they are paying substantial TARIFFS to the United States, but the original Deal on the Bridge, which was terribly negotiated by a previous Administration, no longer stands. We changed the terms of the Deal so that the United States of America now gets 50% of the Profit. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president surprised the northern neighbor with additional 50% tariffs this week “in response to Canada’s discriminatory treatment of American products.”

In addition, Trump vowed to hold Canada “responsible” for “filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air” from hundreds of wildfires the traveled south and caused air quality warnings in at least a dozen U.S. states.

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” Trump wrote July 17 on Truth Social.

A joint ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration between the U.S. and Canada had been scheduled for Friday to mark the opening of the $4.4 billion bridge named after hockey legend Gordie Howe that links Detroit, Michigan, with Windsor, Ontario.

“In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries,” Jenna Ghassabeh, a spokesperson for Canadian Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson, told the Associated Press.

The Canadian bridge celebration got underway early Friday afternoon. It’s expected to open to traffic on Monday, and will open to cyclists and walkers on Aug. 5.

“According to a ‘proposed agreement in principle’ posted late Tuesday, Canada will receive 50 per cent of net toll revenues for the first 15 years of the bridge’s operation,” reported the CBC. “The other half will go toward an economic development fund ‘solely controlled’ by the U.S.”

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

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