Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) reportedly confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the Capitol steps Monday, berating the first-term congresswoman with insults like calling her “disgusting” and saying she’s “out of [her] freaking mind” over disagreements with the House’s crime bill.

The incident was witnessed by a reporter at The Hill, who talked with Ocasio-Cortez after the fact.

After voting on the bill, Yoho approached Ocasio-Cortez who was about to cast her vote. In their brief exchange, Yoho referred to her as “disgusting” for correlating poverty and unemployment as a reason for New York City’s spike in crime. Ocasio-Cortez told Yoho he was being “rude” before the two went separate ways.

But as Ocasio-Cortez walked into the building, Yoho said “fucking b*tch” to no one in particular as Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) joined him.

Conservatives have recently bashed Ocasio-Cortez for downplaying crime rates in New York City. Last week, Ocasio-Cortez was ripped for suggesting that a recent spike in violent crime around New York City happened because residents are forced to shoplift in order to eat.

After the incident, Ocasio-Cortez told the Hill, “That kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever. I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.”

She also tweeted a day later, “I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, ‘b*tches’ get stuff done.”

Williams, who only caught the backend of the incident, said he didn’t pay it any mind. Yoho declined to comments a couple hours about any aspect of the exchange.

