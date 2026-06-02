Republican Congressman Straight Up Declares ‘Homosexuality Has No Place in America’

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles (R-TN) posted a shock message for Pride Month on Tuesday, declaring, “Homosexuality has no place in America.”

Ogles, who has long stirred controversy with his bigoted, trollish rhetoric, added, “Happy Nuclear Family Month.”

In early March, Ogles posted a similar sentiment about American Muslims, writing, “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.” During a January Fox News hit, Ogles repeatedly referred to Democrats as “libtards.”

In March of 2025, House Democrats and Republicans joined together to condemn Ogles for posting “Wanted” posters for judges outside of his office on Capitol Hill. Ogles was under federal criminal investigation for allegations tied to his campaign finances until earlier in the month, when the DOJ dropped the probe.

Ogles’s attack on LGBTQ Americans quickly raised eyebrows across the political and media world.

New York Times congressional correspondent Annie Karni noted, “An extreme statement even by deep red state standards.”

An extreme statement even by deep red state standards. https://t.co/aCgdC9xuCu — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 2, 2026

Former congressional reporter Brian Metzger added, “I guess he didn’t clock that I’m gay when he said hi to me every time he passed through the Cannon Tunnel lol.”

i guess he didn’t clock that i’m gay when he said hi to me every time he passed through the Cannon Tunnel lol https://t.co/R4yGIaDJe0 — bryan metzger (@metzgov) June 2, 2026

Semafor’s Dave Weigle shared the post with a photo of Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent – who is openly gay and a trailblazer in his role.

Below are some more reactions:

Bigotry and hateful ignorance has no place in America. https://t.co/9EtWIgDvBW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 2, 2026

would be curious for @SecScottBessent thoughts on this one https://t.co/IZYBJT5JaN — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 2, 2026

Notable that Rep. Andy Ogles isn't even opposing gay marriage here. He's straight up saying "homosexuality has no place in America." Seems like the GOP may be retracing its steps on this issue. https://t.co/FWRWLVwlwL — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) June 2, 2026

A Republican congressman says “homosexuality has no place in America.” https://t.co/6obhsDyjBc — Zach Schermele (@ZachSchermele) June 2, 2026

Incoming liberal nuclear meltdown in … 4 … 3 … 2 … https://t.co/5x5bkYu4Yq — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 2, 2026

You have no place in America. https://t.co/XcHjeIRoJJ — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) June 2, 2026

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