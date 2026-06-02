Republican Congressman Straight Up Declares ‘Homosexuality Has No Place in America’
Republican Congressman Andy Ogles (R-TN) posted a shock message for Pride Month on Tuesday, declaring, “Homosexuality has no place in America.”
Ogles, who has long stirred controversy with his bigoted, trollish rhetoric, added, “Happy Nuclear Family Month.”
In early March, Ogles posted a similar sentiment about American Muslims, writing, “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.” During a January Fox News hit, Ogles repeatedly referred to Democrats as “libtards.”
In March of 2025, House Democrats and Republicans joined together to condemn Ogles for posting “Wanted” posters for judges outside of his office on Capitol Hill. Ogles was under federal criminal investigation for allegations tied to his campaign finances until earlier in the month, when the DOJ dropped the probe.
Ogles’s attack on LGBTQ Americans quickly raised eyebrows across the political and media world.
New York Times congressional correspondent Annie Karni noted, “An extreme statement even by deep red state standards.”
Former congressional reporter Brian Metzger added, “I guess he didn’t clock that I’m gay when he said hi to me every time he passed through the Cannon Tunnel lol.”
Semafor’s Dave Weigle shared the post with a photo of Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent – who is openly gay and a trailblazer in his role.
Below are some more reactions:
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