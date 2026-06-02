President Donald Trump proudly announced that he will attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner at The Waldorf Astoria, “a building and ballroom that I built.”

A new date, July 24, has been set for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after the original event on April 25 erupted into chaos. A gunman fired several shots, prompting the swift evacuation of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and other members of the Trump administration.

While, at first, Trump reportedly wanted the original dinner to resume and continue as planned, it was cancelled for security purposes.

On Tuesday, Semafor media editor Maxwell Tani reported that White House Correspondents’ Association President Weijia Jiang had emailed White House Correspondents’ Association members to announce the new date.

Trump later confirmed he would be attending in a post to his Truth Social.

“In a sign of Strength and Fortitude, it was just announced that The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th,” he wrote. “This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling. I was asked to be there, and speak, by Weijia Jiang, President of The White House Correspondents’ Association, and have accepted.”

From the screenshots of the email shared by Tani, Jiang did not appear to mention a specific location for the new dinner, stating broadly that it would be held in Washington, D.C.

However, in his post, Trump specified that it would no longer be held at the Hilton, like the April 25 event, but instead at The Waldorf Astoria, which operated as the Trump International Hotel from 2016 to 2022. Trump had redeveloped the building, which was formerly a government-owned post office.

“I don’t know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out. In any event, it will be a ‘HOT’ ticket!” he wrote. “Interestingly, the location will be The Waldorf Astoria, on Pennsylvania Avenue, a Building and Ballroom that I built.”

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