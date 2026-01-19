House Republican Repeatedly Refers to Democrats as ‘Libtards’ On Fox

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) joined Fox Business Network anchor Cheryl Casone on Monday to discuss the latest developments rocking the state of Minnesota. Ogles offered his analysis and repeatedly called the anti-ICE protestors in the state “libtards” – a childish jab that Casone left unaddressed as she moved through the segment.

“1,500 active-duty troops from Alaska reportedly are ready to deploy to Minneapolis over the violent anti-ICE protests. A mob of anti-ICE agitators was seen storming a church Sunday in St. Paul. They interrupted the worship service there. They thought the pastor inside supported ICE. And then there’s this: the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America reportedly organizing a large-scale effort to mobilize thousands of activists in New York City for a similar anti-ICE response here in the Big Apple,” Casone began, adding:

I want to bring in Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles. Congressman, you say we cannot let these rioters inspire other insurrections across the country, but it seems that this might be the path ahead. And there are concerns that other blue cities, sanctuary cities, are going to erupt into the type of violence that we’ve been seeing happening in Minneapolis. Is there a way to de-escalate this?

“Well, you know, at the end of the day, it matters who leads. And what you said—you hit the nail on the head. This is taking place in blue cities. So if you look at Minnesota, you’ve got an incompetent governor and you have an even worse mayor in this city. It has erupted into violence because the Democrats lit the proverbial match and said, “Go get them.” And so, look, you know, when you look at the footage of those folks that stormed that church—if that was a bunch of conservatives, a bunch of MAGA folks, they’d all been arrested, right? But because they’re libtards in a blue city, they get a pass. Enough is enough,” Ogles replied, adding:

You have—you know, when you look at ICE, when you look at the difficult job they’re doing, more importantly, you look at the individuals they’re detaining. So when you look at the criminal records of those that they’re detaining, both from their home country and here, roughly 70%—roughly 70%—have some sort of criminal record. This is who’s being deported: murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, child traffickers. We need to get rid of those folks, get them out of our society. And if the libtards are going to side with lawlessness, that’s on them, not on the rest of us. Because you know what? This is an 80-20 issue. America wants a better economy, safe streets. And part of that is President Trump’s deportation orders.

“Yeah, all right. Well, certainly we’re going to be watching the developments unfold there. Potentially 4,000 anti-ICE activists in the Big Apple. Let’s move on to other issues of the day, though, because Maria spoke with Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty on Sunday about the contrast between Tennessee and Minneapolis when it comes to working with federal agents. Listen to this,” Casone replied, moving on to the next topic.

Olges has long grabbed headlines for his bombastic rhetoric. Last March, House Democrats and Republicans joined together to condemn Ogles for posting “Wanted” posters for judges outside of his office on Capitol Hill. Ogles remains under federal criminal investigation for allegations tied to his campaign finances.

