Republican Andy Ogles Declares Muslims ‘Don’t Belong’ in USA After NYC Attack

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) declared that Muslims “don’t belong” in the United States on Monday, one day after the FBI launched a terror investigation into multiple men who threw explosive devices at anti-Islam protesters in New York City as part of what New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch indicated was an ISIS-inspired attack.

“Muslims don’t belong in American society,” wrote Ogles. “Pluralism is a lie.”

His post follows the chaotic and much-publicized clash between protesters in front of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) official residence on Saturday. Two men who were part of a “Run the Nazis out of New York City” rally were arrested for throwing “ignited devices” at a rival demonstration, dubbed “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City.”

Footage from the scene showed protesters trading blows and grappling with cops before the explosives were hurled. Viral clips from the clashing protests also showed that one man yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he jumped and threw an explosive device at the anti-Islam protesters.

CNN correspondent Gloria Pazmino reported on Sunday that two of the six men arrested “admitted to being inspired by ISIS.” The anti-Islam protest was orchestrated by Jake Lang, a pardoned Jan. 6 rioter and far-right influencer.

President Donald Trump on Monday shared a post from CNN’s Scott Jennings that referenced the mayhem in NYC.

“Good morning, America. As you awake, we have radical Islamic terrorists throwing IED’s in NYC & 5 hr security lines at some airports… and the Democratic Party has the Dpt of Homeland Security shut down,” Jennings posted.

Mamdani — the first Muslim mayor of NYC — said on Sunday that “white supremacist” Lang organized a protest that was “rooted in bigotry and racism.” He said those views have “no place” in NYC. Mamdani added what followed was “even more disturbing” and said violence at protests is “never acceptable.”

The 2020 U.S. Census reported there are about 4.5 million Muslims in the U.S.

