Sen. Cassidy Says Build Back Better Is a ‘Terrible Bill’ and ‘Fell Upon Its Own Weight’

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) reacted to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announcing he would be a “no” vote on the Build Back Better Act, claiming the bill “fell upon its own weight.”

With Manchin out and control of the Senate divided between the two parties, the legislation has been effectively killed —save for the unlikely possibility that a Republican senator sides with the Democrats.

“It was a terrible bill,” Cassidy told Fox News on Sunday. “It would have added to our current inflation, which is at a 40-year high, and would have added $3 trillion in 10 years to our nation’s debt and deficit. And the second most expensive item was to give a tax break to millionaires and billionaires who lived in New York, New Jersey, and states like that.”

Build Back Better contains several components of President Joe Biden‘s agenda, including free universal pre-K, expanding Medicare, climate change tax incentives, and an expanded child tax credit.

“I think it actually collapsed under its own weight,” Cassidy added. “It was a bad, bad, bad bill.”

Asked about whether Democrats and Republicans will ever be able to get together to pass legislation, Cassidy referenced the bipartisan infrastructure deal, and its climate components, as evidence it could be done. On the Senate side, Cassidy was one of 19 Republicans who voted in favor of that bill.

“If Democrats and Republicans work together, taking Republican ideas, we can pass something which is good for our nation,” he said. “If Democrats try and do everything on their own, they become dominated by the progressive left, led by Bernie Sanders and The Squad, and they end up with something which is going to be a train wreck for the country.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

