As Bureau of Prisons Director Dr. Kathleen Hawk Sawyer testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) added Jeffrey Epstein to a list of “three things that don’t hang themselves,” along with “Christmas ornaments” and “drywall.”

“How can I put this? Christmas ornaments, drywall, and Jeffrey Epstein: name three things that don’t hang themselves,” declared Kennedy to Sawyer. “That’s what the American people think.”

“That’s what the American people think, and they deserve some answers. I know you’re not in charge of these investigations, but you talk to the people who are, and I need you to take a very respectful message today: Tell the American people what happened, and don’t rush it so they don’t do a thorough investigation,” he continued, adding, “You and I know they can make this a top priority, and get it done more quickly than they normally would.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

