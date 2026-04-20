Progressive Senate Candidate Accuses JD Vance of Hypocrisy For Having ‘Brown Kids’

Progressive U.S. Senate candidate in Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, raised eyebrows during a recent podcast interview in which he attacked Vice President JD Vance and his “brown kids,” whom El-Sayed claimed Vance “thinks are less American than everyone else.

El-Sayed’s comments, an attack on Vance’s ideology and what El-Sayed views as hypocrisy, quickly sparked fury on the right and among observers who believe people’s families should be off limits.

Fox News digital ran an article on Monday covering the right-leaning backlash, titled, “Swing-state Dem candidate’s ‘disgusting’ comments about JD, Usha Vance’s ‘Brown children’ sparks outrage.”

El-Sayed made the comments on The Allen Analysis Show, a relatively obscure podcast hosted by Brian Allen.

“What do you think is going through Usha’s head when he talks? She’s like, ‘Damn, I have to sleep with him.’ I mean, like, I guess she’s pregnant, so I guess something’s happening. But like, yeah, like you gotta imagine, like, truly zero charisma. Like none, right? And like, can you imagine — like, he’s got brown kids. At some point, he’s gonna have to have a really awkward conversation with his kids. It’ll be like, you know, like, you made your career hating people that are different,” El-Sayed said during the discussion.

Allen agreed, “Yeah, that look like his kids. There’s a video of him saying that it’s completely okay for you to not want your neighbor to not speak English. So I’m thinking — I saw a photo of him at Thanksgiving. They’re speaking Hindi.”

El-Sayed added, “His kids’ grandparents — like, how do you have that conversation with them? I’m just, I’m like, part of me is just like, bro, your whole political philosophy is incoherent. Yeah. Like, and you’re smart enough to know it. Yeah. That’s the thing. JD Vance is not a dumb*ss. JD Vance is a smart guy. He graduated from Yale, no? He graduated from Yale Law. He’s a smart guy. The thing about it is, he’s like, soul corrupt.” He continued:

So like, you got Donald Trump, who’s just ego with no brain. Then you’ve got a brain with this like soul corruption for power. Right. I don’t know what’s worse. Part of me is like, it must suck to live inside your head, to know that your entire politics is incoherent with the way you live your life. How do you deal with that every day? Like, there’s a cognitive dissonance that comes out and, like, maybe just sucks out his charisma. I don’t need like huge cognitive dissonance — just, just, absolutely. He’s got to look at his kids and be like, yeah, those are brown kids. They’re mine. You know what I mean? And I had brown kids — well, I have brown kids. I love my brown kids, and I think my brown kids are just as American as everyone else. JD Vance has brown kids who he thinks — he thinks are less American than everyone else. Like, that’s wild, to look at your own kids and be like, you don’t actually belong as much in this country that I brought you into. Yeah. That’s so sad. How do you — like, I just, part of me is like, bro, that must break you every time you hug your own kids. Like, I’m so sorry.

“One of these days, we’re gonna see — the kids are gonna grow up and we’re gonna hear from them,” Allen added.

“And you know the funny thing about it is, JD Vance’s kids are probably gonna grow up and, like, do everything they can to undo his politics. I mean, and I hope they will, like honestly, because they’ll be more coherent than he will,” El-Sayed replied.

“True. I mean, that is true,” agreed Allen.

“And honestly, like, JD Vance’s kids — I love you. Like, Usha, like, get out, okay? Still got time,” El-Sayed continued.

“Vance, I know you’re gonna see this — do not sue me, all right? I didn’t know he was gonna talk about you like this. I had no idea,” Allen replied.

“At the end of the day, I’m just trying to tell everybody what’s probably going on in your head. You can come out and say — I’m sure you’d probably have JD Vance here if he wants to come on the show. He can come on and he can explain what he’s feeling when he looks at his brown kids, and about how he’s gonna explain to them why his entire political philosophy is inconsistent with their existence,” El-Sayed concluded.

Watch the clip above.

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