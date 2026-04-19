President Donald Trump woke up Sunday to a dismal new poll from NBC News which put his approval rating at 37 percent — and gave him even lower marks on Iran and inflation.

The NBC News poll, which surveyed 32,433 adults and had only a 1.8 percent margin of error, showed that just 37 percent of American adults approve of the president’s job performance, while 63 percent disapprove. That approval number is down 5 points from December and 10 points from June.

The two biggest factors in the drop seem to be Iran and the economy. Just 33 percent of Americans “somewhat” or “strongly” approve of Trump’s handling of the war, while 67 percent “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove — with 54 percent falling into that latter category. And his numbers on the economy were even worse. When asked whether they “approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling inflation and the cost of living” a paltry 32 percent of respondents said they either “somewhat” or strongly” approve, compared to 68 percent who “somewhat” or “strongly” disapprove.

The results of the NBC News poll track heavily with other recent surveys that put the president very much underwater. RealClearPolitics, which tracks and averages all major polls, has Trump at 41.1 percent approval, and 56 percent disapproval.

In an appearance on Sunday’s Meet the Press, NBC News chief data analyst Steve Kornacki the large sample size of the poll but said the takeaway was nonetheless stark.

“This is all adults, casting a very wide net here,” Kornacki said. “But I think the picture that emerges is still very clear.”

Watch above, via NBC News.

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