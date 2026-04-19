Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo confronted FBI Director Kash Patel on whether he has “any information to verify” President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

In a contentious exchange on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures, Bartiromo noted how much talk there has been on this subject from the president and allies like Patel — and questioned whether there’s any action coming.

“Every time I see President Trump, he says this repeatedly, that the election was rigged in 2020,” Bartiromo said. “I mean, he says it all the time. We all know that. And it’s almost getting lost because he says it so much. You’ve been at the FBI now 14 months. Have you done anything about that? And do you have anything to tell us about that.”

Here was Patel’s response:

“Absolutely, Maria. Look, I’ve been with the president nearly since day one on this. As I told you earlier, I was the one that led the effort with folks like Trey Gowdy, Johnny Ratcliffe, and Devin Nunes to expose the corruption that tried to thwart President Trump’s first presidential election run. And we saw the FISA abuses there. And I lived through it and the media came at me then too. That just shows you that when you’re over the target, you keep pummeling the target because the media is gonna try and pummel you. “We are not going to take this and have not taken this laying down. We did already indict former director Comey, and that’s going through the judicial process, but we also at this FBI. Even though we uncovered what we uncovered back in the House Intel days, I had to come in here and find rooms that they hid from the world. I had come in here to find access on our computer systems in restricted and prohibited case files that they purposely put in places for no one to see and find. We have found all this information. We are working with our Department of Justice partners. And I am never going to let this go. “Because they not only have personally attacked the presidency of the United States and President Trump, but they tried to thwart our elections and rig the entire system. And that is not something that is going to stop on, that is something I’m going to allow on my watch. “But you just have to remember, they built this diseased temple over 20 and 30 years. We’ve got all the evidence. I can announce on your show that we’ve got the information we need. We’re working with our prosecutors at the Department of Justice and the Attorney General, Todd Blanche. And we are going to be making arrests and it’s coming and I promise you it’s coming soon.”

But Bartiomo was not sated by the director’s response.

“Well, Kash, hold on,” Bartiromo said. “Because when you started this interview, you said, ‘Maria, you and I have been working together for a long time,’ and this is exactly what you were referring to. You were on my show repeatedly, talking about the Russia collusion story, and our audience wants to know why there’s never any accountability. But specifically, the question that I asked you was about election integrity, and whether or not you have any information to verify what President Trump says all the time, which is the election was rigged. That’s what I asked, Kash.”

Patel apologized and claimed he “misheard” Bartiromo’s original question. He then said, “what we are doing is folding that into our entire conspiracy case, and we will let the prosecution speak for them. But we have the information that backs President Trump’s claim, but because it’s an ongoing prosecution and investigation, I can’t get ahead of the DOJ and the president. But President Trump speaks truthfully when he says that, and that’s what I’ve been telling you about.”

He added, “stay tuned this week, you might see a thing or two.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

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