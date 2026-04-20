Chuck Todd Warns Trump Critics Not to Celebrate Iran War Failings: ‘This is a Disaster’

Chuck Todd, the former Meet the Press moderator and longtime political reporter, turned independent journalist and pundit, warned critics of President Donald Trump not to celebrate his perceived failures over the war in Iran, arguing that the country will “be paying a price for this for a long time.”

“You know, I don’t care what you know, some people who are not Trump fans are like happy about this — we shouldn’t be happy about this. This is a disaster. He has screwed up this country and our foreign policy for decades, and we’re going to be paying a price for this for a long time,” Todd said in a Monday conversation with former CNN political writer Chris Cillizza.

“Some of it might be at the gas pump, some of it’s going to be in bad trade relations, some of it is going to be the Gulf States deciding they can’t trust us anymore,” Todd continued, adding:

This is going to have such a long tail of bad. What I don’t want to see out there is people ecstatic that Trump’s — that everybody’s finally noticing he’s a bad president or something. I agree. This is nothing to be excited about. This is a disaster and he’s our current commander in chief, and he screwed this up ten ways from Sunday.

Cillizza agreed, “Well said, and look, I sometimes lose sight of this right, because I’m so focused on the politics, but we still have people in harm’s way, too. I mean, it’s not just a conflict being fought by drones, so there’s that too.”

The conversation came a day after NBC News dropped a devastating new poll showing that 70% of Americans disapprove of how Trump is handling the war in Iran and inflation. The poll also registered Trump at only a 37% approval rating.

"He has screwed up our foreign policy and this country for decades. — @chucktodd on Trump's Iran war pic.twitter.com/6Vc9U1cW8l — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) April 20, 2026

Watch the clip above.

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