Son of Lev Parnas, Major Figure of the Trump Impeachment Scandal, is a Liberal TikTok Star

The son of Lev Parnas — the Rudy Giuliani associate who played a major role in the scandal that led to Donald Trump’s first impeachment — is a liberal TikTok star.

22-year-old Aaron Parnas spoke out in a new interview with Brian Ross on Mediaite’s sister site Law&Crime about his TikTok videos, the war in Ukraine, participating in a White House briefing on Ukraine for influencers, and his father.

Parnas, who boasts 1.2 million TikTok followers, said he has family still in Ukraine and mentioned that he posted a video, which has 4 million views, of his cousin who was “in Kiev and was sleeping under a makeshift bed in a bathtub with a mattress overhead” in order to “show folks what it’s like to be living in a war zone right now.”

Regarding the March 11 White House briefing on Ukraine, Parnas called it “a fantastic experience.”

“It was as though you watched a regular press briefing on TV with Jen Psaki,” he said, referring to the White House press secretary.

“It was very similar to that, just on Zoom with about 29 other creators and me, and for the first 15 minutes or so, they briefed up on what the United States is doing to help European allies,” Parnas said. “And then the remaining 30 minutes, we were able to ask questions like journalists about concepts that our viewers or questions that our viewers wanted answers to.”

Parnas covers the news on his TikTok with daily updates. He noted that he gets “comments almost every day on every video from pro-Russian bots or pro-Russian accounts, whether it’s spreading Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories, for example.”

Parnas said he has “100 percent” supported President Joe Biden’s response to the war in Ukraine, though he said “we need to be providing more military assistance in terms of newer military capabilities to Ukraine.”

Parnas remarked that he and his father “have the same position today as it comes to Ukraine, where he grew up there” and that “he told me a lot about what it was like growing up there.”

“And listen, what’s happening today? No one ever could have imagined that we would see a Ukraine under attack like we do now, including many folks in my family who grew up there,” he continued. “So it’s it’s different times, different positions, and I love my father, but I’m not my father.”

In response to his father being convicted last October on six federal felony charges related to campaign finance, Parnas said “it’s definitely very difficult.”

“Not many people realize the effects that these types of legal proceedings have on families because there are plenty of secondary effects,” he continued. “So, yeah, it’s been very difficult.”

Watch above, via Law & Crime.

