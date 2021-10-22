Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was convicted on Friday on six counts of federal campaign finance charges.

According to CNN:

A jury of eight men and four women found Parnas guilty of scheming with co-conspirators to use a Russian backer’s money to fund political contributions they hoped to trade for political favor for their budding joint cannabis venture. The Ukrainian businessman was also convicted for using money from Igor Fruman – who previously pleaded guilty — and a fake company to funnel hundreds of thousands in political contributions to GOP and pro-Donald Trump committees and then lying about it to the Federal Election Commission.

Parnas, according to CNN, faces up to five years in prison on each of five counts. The sixth count of falsifying records to the FEC could bring a penalty of up to 20 years behind bars.

