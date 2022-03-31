New Ruhle, Mulvaney Factor, Hunter Hype | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

MSNBC Anchor

Stephanie Ruhle

Stephanie Ruhle is having a good first month at 11 p.m., and on Tuesday was ahead of CNN in both total viewers and in the key 25-54 demographic.

Ruhle took over The 11th Hour from Brian Williams in March. In 2021 the show was second overall in the slot in total viewers, ahead of CNN’s Don Lemon, but came in third in the demo.

But Ruhle beat Lemon on Tuesday, coming in behind Fox’s Greg Gutfeld. The 11th Hour pulled 1.03 million total viewers compared to CNN’s 546k. She also also beat him in the demo, with 162k viewers compared to his to 136k.

In fact, Ruhle was one of the only MSNBC hosts to beat the CNN time slot rival in the demo on the day.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe also beat CNN’s New Day in the demo when averaging across the three hours both shows are on-air. Morning Joe averaged 110k demo viewers, while New Day did not break 100k.

Click here for the full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show.

As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 675,000

• Fox News: 1.97 million

• MSNBC: 910,000

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 158,000

• Fox News: 331,000

• MSNBC: 114,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 818,000

• Fox News: 2.96 million

• MSNBC: 1.45 million

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 212,000

• Fox News: 464,000

• MSNBC: 190,000

