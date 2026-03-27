‘Suggest Turning Around’: House Republican Jabs GOP Senate Leader Heading for the Airport

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) sent a message to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) on Friday, urging him to return to Capitol Hill as the House looked increasingly likely to reject his bid to fund the TSA.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told his fellow Republicans during a conference meeting that the House GOP would not vote on the Senate’s bill, which would have further funded the Department of Homeland Security, but still left ICE and Border Patrol without funding. The Senate bill would alleviate the chaos being caused at airports around the country as TSA workers are going unpaid and not showing up to work.

“What we are going to present and what we’re going to vote for on this floor are — our rules committee is working through this right now — we’re gonna put a clean, simple continuing resolution that will go into a May 22 — it’s just a number of weeks — to allow for all those who sacrificially served the country and protect other Americans, all these agencies, 10 agencies under the Department of Homeland Security, will continue at their current funding levels to make sure that they’re protected,” Johnson told reporters on Friday.

“We’re gonna send that over to the Senate. And we hope that they’ll accept that. They can do it in record time just like that with the unanimous consent; they can do that as early as Monday. And in the meantime, TSA will be paid,” he added.

Roy, a prominent border hawk, shared a clip from The Blaze captioned, “Leader Thune seen leaving the airport with his private escort after caving to Democrats on DHS funding and still not passing the Save America Act.”

The Texas Republican added, “Suggest turning around.”

Other Republicans voiced their disapproval of the Senate bill online as well. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wrote, “The Senate’s vote last night did not fund the part of DHS that combats child sex trafficking. Totally unacceptable!!”

The senate’s vote last night did not fund the part of DHS that combats child sex trafficking. Totally unacceptable!! — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 27, 2026

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