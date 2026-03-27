BREAKING: GOP-Controlled House Rejects Homeland Security Funding Bill, Extending Partial Shutdown

The Republican-led House of Representatives has rejected the Senate-approved Homeland Security funding bill, extending the partial government shutdown even further, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

House Republicans said they would not support the package in its current form after holding a conference call to discuss it, the WSJ reported.

The news came after the Senate unanimously approved a funding package just after 2 a.m. on Friday to reopen the Department of Homeland Security after the 40-day shutdown that has spawned long lines and chaos at airports across the country.

But the package faced opposition among Republicans in the House, since the deal came without money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and for Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a sticking point for Democrats in the Senate.

“It’s not going to pass as it is,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told the New York Post.

In addition, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) posted on X: “PSA to senate schedulers: may want to book a return flight for your boss. Our work here isn’t finished.”

PSA to senate schedulers: may want to book a return flight for your boss. Our work here isn’t finished. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 27, 2026

TSA agents have not been paid in weeks, forcing air travelers to wait in security lines for hours. On Thursday night, President Donald Trump announced he would sign an executive order directing newly minted DHS chief Markwayne Mullin to “immediately pay our TSA agents.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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