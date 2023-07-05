Ted Cruz Cites the Sexuality of the IRS Whistleblower As a Reason to Believe His Claims: He’s a ‘Gay Democrat — Married To a Man’

Texas Senator and part-time podcaster Ted Cruz cited one of the IRS whistleblower’s sexual preferences as reason to give them credibility.

The exchange took place on the Wednesday edition of Cruz’s podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz where he broke down the latest about the investigation into Hunter Biden and the IRS whistleblowers who allege that they were dissuaded from investigating ties that might lead to Hunter or President Joe Biden.

A clip from their discussion began circulating on Twitter via The Recount.

In conversation with co-host Ben Ferguson, Cruz said, “It is a fact that this sweetheart deal, which the Biden White House desperately, desperately, desperately, wants to close the door on all investigations on Joe Biden — provides that Hunter Biden serve not a minute in jail, not a day in jail, served no jail time at all for millions of dollars in tax fraud.”

“The DOJ tipped off Hunter Biden over and over and over again to thwart search warrants, to thwart investigations,” Cruz said. At this point, the statements between Merrick Garland and David Weiss one side and the two IRS whistleblowers on the other side are entirely in conflict. The whistleblowers, as I’ve noted, we have no reason to think they’re lying.

“One of them is a gay Democrat who’s married to a man,” the senator added. “Both of them are career IRS employees. Neither of them have any indication that they’re in any way, shape or form Republican. And they’ve come over and risked their entire careers by calling out what appears to be a pattern of felonies.”

Watch above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

