Ted Cruz Says AOC and Elizabeth Warren’s Progressive Agenda is Like ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Videos: ‘It’s Liberals Gone Wild’

Senator Ted Cruz delivered another mind-blowing take this week when he compared the actions of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren to the infamous Girls Gone Wild videos.

On Thursday’ edition of Verdict with Ted Cruz he spoke at length with co-host Michael Knowles about Democrats pushing away longtime supporters by focusing on radical agendas that don’t seem to align with their voting base.

“The Democrats who are in power seem to be completely misreading the situation,” Knowles said. “They got a lot of blunders, but as I can see it three really big prominent blunders they’re making right now on the economic front. Not only have they made a lot of poor economic decisions that have hurt the country and certainly their political position, but they’re not backing away from them.”

He continued, “They’re doubling down when it comes to energy. They’re doubling down when it comes to so many aspects of the economy — on the cultural social issues, they’re defending drag queens jiggling for kids, actual little tiny children in bars, 21 plus bars in Texas of all places, they’re defending it.”

“You know, Michael, it reminds me of, do you remember those videos that would come out every spring break, Girls Gone Wild and it would have lots of college women in bikinis or not bikinis?” Cruz said.

He continued, “It reminds me of much the same thing. This is Liberals Gone Wild. This is the crazy left that — this is AOC and Elizabeth Warren, thank God, not in bikinis, Um, but embracing their socialist nuttiness. I mean, it’s literally like someone sat down at a bar and said, how much crazy crap can we do?”

“Like how far can we go to drive away, not just the conservatives. That’s a given, not even just the moderates, not even just the independents, but what can we do to drive away good old-fashioned liberals who are not nuts,” Cruz added.

“I do wanna clarify, Senator, just on the Girls Gone Wild point. I only ever watched that for the articles,” Knowles added.

He continued, “I think the analogy is very good that they’ve gone to extremes and followed their own wildest impulses. So what is going to happen to them in these elections that are really coming up right before us?”

“I know what they’re gonna do in November,” Cruz replied. “They’re gonna get obliterated in November. It is going to be a historic election. It’s — every issue is so extreme. Look, there are people, Bill Maher. Bill Maher is an old-school liberal, who they are driving away. Elon Musk, Elon Musk has been a Democrat his whole life. They are driving him away, where he said, ‘Okay, I’m voting Republican now, cuz these guys are nuts!'”

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.



—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com