Texas DPS Chief Confronted by CNN After Commenting ‘No One Is Losing Their Jobs’ Over Uvalde Response

Texas Department of Public Safety head Col. Steve McCraw was confronted by CNN over recent comments he made promising “no one is losing their jobs” over the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. McCraw insisted he was misquoted and that there is “no cover-up.”

According to CNN’s report from Shimon Prokupecz, Matthew J. Friedman and Rachel Clarke, McCraw was quoted saying “no one is losing their jobs” at a Texas Highway Patrol captains’ meeting last month.

“And oh by the way, no one is losing their jobs. Quite the contrary, all leaders in Region 3 did what they were supposed to do and have stepped up to meet the moment,” the outlet quoted him as saying.

When confronted about the comment by CNN’s Prokupecz, McCraw stated he was only referring to one officer: Victor Escalon, a DPS regional director.

I reviewed his actions, and there’s nothing he could’ve done otherwise than what he did,” he said. “I did a command decision, and Victor Escalon is not going to be fired, period.”

Multiple officers who responded to the Uvalde shooting have been suspended with pay and three others are under investigation, CNN reported. The officer in command of the initial response at the school shooting, Pete Arredondo, was also fired as a result of the horrific delayed response law enforcement, who waited a devastatingly long time to breach the room where the gunman was holding his victims.

There have been numerous calls for more information about the investigation into the police response to be released and McCraw claimed there will be full transparency soon.

“First of all, there’s no cover-up. And the bottom line is as soon as we can, we’ll release everything,” he told CNN.

McCraw also made a pledge to resign if it is found that the Department of Public Safety had any culpability in a botched response to the shooting.

“I’ll be the first to resign, I’ll gladly resign, I’ll tender my resignation to the governor if I think there is any culpability in the Department of Public Safety. Period,” he said.

Watch above via CNN

