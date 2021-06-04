Allen West has announced his resignation as Texas GOP Chairman after serving for less than one year.

West, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and a former Florida congressman, had only unseated former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey last July.

A statement issued by the Republican Party of Texas confirmed he will remain chairman until another leader is selected on July 11 “at an undetermined location as of now.”

“Chairman West expressed his humble gratitude and stated that ‘it has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. I pray Godspeed for this governing body,'” the statement continued. “His tenure has been marked by a remarkable commitment to our grassroots organizers as well as tireless effort to make gains on our Legislative Priorities such as Constitutional Carry, the Heart Beat Bill, and Election Integrity.”

The reason for his resignation was not clarified by the statement, yet the statement ensured “he will continue to to be a bulwark against progressive socialism and a champion for the principles of Texas and our American Republic.”

West critics largely maintained that West only ran for Texas GOP Chairman to gain a platform and advance his own interests.

Political pundit and consultant Matt Mackowiak took to Twitter following the announcement, writing, “It is now clear that [West’s] entire tenure as [chairman] was intended to do only what many suspected: Provide him a platform for his political future, not an opportunity to build the party.”

Allen West inherited a strong party passed down from the heroic efforts of Steve Munisteri, ably transitioned and sustained by the work ethic of successor @jamesdickey after Tom Mechler’s failed reign. Now, the party is in the weakest financial position in at least 10 years. 2/ — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) June 4, 2021

Throughout his time as chairman, West publicly condemned Gov. Greg Abbott’s (TX-R) handling of the coronavirus, taking issue with the “litany of executive orders, mandates, decrees, and edicts” enacted amid the pandemic lockdowns.

According to the the Texas Tribune, while former President Donald Trump has endorsed Abbott for reelection, Allen has not ruled out running for governor.

West recently made headlines when he claimed Texas could secede from the United States and become an independent country.

“This is something that was written into the Texas Constitution,” he said in a December radio interview. “Or it was promised to Texas when we became part of the United States of America — that if we voted and decided, we could go back to being our own republic.”

The comments came after West attacked the Supreme Court for rejecting a 2020 election case earlier in December.

West accused the Supreme Court of “establish[ing] a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable,” adding, “This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

Read the full resignation announcement below:

Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West, has submitted his irrevocable resignation to the officials’ meeting as of 8am CT today. He will remain at the helm of the Texas GOP until a new Chairman can be selected on July 11th at an undetermined location as of now. Chairman West expressed his humble gratitude and stated that “it has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. I pray Godspeed for this governing body.” His tenure has been marked by a remarkable commitment to our grassroots organizers as well as tireless effort to make gains on our Legislative Priorities such as Constitutional Carry, the Heart Beat Bill, and Election Integrity. Additionally, his action to grow GOP support across the state from the Rio Grande Valley, to our rural base, and underserved urban areas has been dauntless. Lt. Col. Allen West will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career. We know that wherever he goes next, he will continue to be a bulwark against progressive socialism and a champion for the principles of Texas and our American Republic. The Republican Party of Texas wishes to express our sincere gratitude for his numerous contributions during his tenure. His efforts have been greatly appreciated by staff and grassroots alike.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that West served as Texas Republican chairman for one month. West served for a year. Mediaite regrets the error.

