‘The Left Has Really Woken Up’: Fox News’s Dana Perino Reacts to ‘Staggering’ Election Turnout in Wisconsin

Dana Perino said Republicans may be looking at a distressed canary in the coal mine after progressives notched two high-profile victories on Tuesday night.

In Chicago, Brandon Johnson defeated the more conservative Democrat Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election. Conservatives had touted outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s defeat in the general election as a sign the city’s voters are fed up with progressive policies, but Johnson’s win put a damper on that narrative.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly to flip the state Supreme Court and put it under progressives’ control for the first time in 15 years.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Five, Perino said Republicans should take note.

“This guy, the new mayor – most of the ads that he did against Paul Vallas were about abortion because 10 years or so ago Paul Vallas said something mildly supportive of a pro-life position,” Perino said. “So they tagged him as a pro-life, crazy nut and there was no response on it.”

She then pointed to Tuesday’s election results to the north.

“Now, go next door to Wisconsin,” she continued. “Republicans lose by 10 points. Now, they won a lot of conservative ballot issues, issues that are on the ballot. But the candidate on the Republican Supreme Court [ticket], he lost by 10 points.”

Perino said Republicans should be concerned about how Democrats were able to get younger voters to turn out to the polls.

“Republicans used to be able to count on their voters turning out in the midterms,” she stated. “The left has really woken up to making sure that Gen-Z gets out to vote. If you look at the vote and where it came from, especially in Wisconsin at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, it was staggering. The numbers are staggering and that is going to happen all across the country.”

