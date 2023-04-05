Eric Trump Claims the 2020 Election Proves *Democrats* Will ‘Lie, Cheat, and Steal’ to Try to Win

Eric Trump alleged that Democrats will do anything to attain or hold on to power, as the 2020 presidential election demonstrated.

Yes, really.

The son of former President Donald Trump, who desperately tried clinging to power after losing that election, appeared on Newsmax on Wednesday the day after his father was arraigned in Manhattan on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Those records relate to hush money payments Trump made to keep his extramarital affairs secret ahead of the 2016 election.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Republicans have accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of engaging in a politically-motivated prosecution at a time when they say his borough is crime-ridden.

Eric Trump slammed Bragg and Democrats in general on The Balance, defending his father’s payments as “perfectly legal.” However, the payments themselves are not why his father was indicted.

“It doesn’t make any sense when people are getting murdered in the street, when people are getting shot on Fifth Avenue,” Eric Trump said, opting for the street where his father once said he could “shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

The younger Trump said the district attorney should be ashamed and accused Democrats of doing whatever it takes to win:

It makes no sense at all. Alvin Bragg should be ashamed of himself. Letitia James should be ashamed of himself [sic], and all of these people. We have to stop the games. We have to stop the nonsense. We have to let the democratic process prevail. But unfortunately, the Democrats don’t care. They will lie, cheat, and steal to win. We saw it in 2020. We’re seeing it right now. They will do anything that they can to take out a political rival of theirs. And we’re gonna fight it.

After losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump falsely claimed it had been stolen from him. He spent the next two months trying to pressure Republican officials in states Joe Biden won to overturn the election results in their respective states. Trump also called on then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election results in Congress as the presiding officer.

When Pence declined to do so on Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a deadly riot that killed four people and injured more than 100 police officers.

Watch above via Newsmax.

