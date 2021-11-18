‘They Now Want to Dictate… WHERE I CAN LOOK!’ Kevin McCarthy ERUPTS in House Floor Speech About Spending Bill, Gets Jeered and Heckled by Democrats

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy began a marathon speech on the House floor Thursday night as the chamber prepared to vote on the Build Back Better legislation.

McCarthy railed against the legislation, going through every part of it, and as of this posting the Republican leader has been speaking for over an hour.

As his speech began, there was audible grumbling amongst Democrats, some of whom walked out of the chamber. He stopped multiple times as the House was called to order.

“Never in American history has so much been spent at one time,” McCarthy said. “Never in American history will so many taxes be raised and so much borrowing to be needed to pay for all this reckless spending.”

He claimed the legislation would lead to “more abuse and more corruption,” and called the Democrats “irresponsible and out of touch” over it.

When McCarthy called it “the single most reckless and irresponsible spending bill in our nation’s history,” there was a very audible boo. He shot back, “That’s all right, I got all night.”

“So do we,” some Democrats called back.

At one point when McCarthy was told to address the chair, he snapped, “I can look anywhere I want, Mr. Speaker! Mr. Speaker, I cannot believe the amount of control on party rule wants! They now want to dictate to a member of the floor of where I can look?! Are you afraid of the basis of the information in the bill?!”

There were a few more moments like that, including when McCarthy read a quote from a Democratic congresswoman who recently said no one elected President Joe Biden to be FDR — and a smattering of Democrats shouted back that they did.

When McCarthy said that Donald Trump gave Biden “every single ingredient needed for unprecedented success,” there was one shout of “OH MY GOD.”

After a brief kerfuffle, McCarthy remarked, “I know Speaker Pelosi likes to remove people from committee if they don’t reach higher standards. I would be worried with the much interruptions that something may happen to somebody.”

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shouted back that Paul Gosar was “inciting violence.”

You can watch part of his speech above, via C-SPAN.

