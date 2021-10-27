‘Nancy Pawlosi,’ ‘Pierre Doglecto,’ McConnell and Sinema Pups: Costumed Dogs Walk in Senator’s ‘Bipawtisan’ Halloween Parade

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) held his annual Bipawtisan Halloween Dog Parade on Wednesday. He started the event in 2017, but it was not held last year due to the pandemic nor in 2018 due to Congress being out of session.

Addressing the gathering, Tillis said, “The thing about this event is, we’re just people who are dog lovers and a few people dressed up as dogs.”

He added, “If you love dogs, you gotta be a pretty good person.”

In some instances, dogs were dressed up as senators. Tillis himself dressed one of his dogs, Theo, as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ):

Tillis later noted that he got permission from Sinema to do so.

Tillis and his dog dressed as Sinema pic.twitter.com/wMti1BMSwV — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 27, 2021

He dressed up another as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“This is the leader,” Tillis said as he held up his dog, Mitch.

Tillis told Mediaite’s Katherine Huggins how this has caused confusion among his staff:

Thom Tillis on naming his dog after Mitch McConnell: “It plays mind tricks on my staff, when I’m talking about ‘Mitch,’ sometimes they’ll have a 30-second delay, like, ‘Oh you’re talking about the dog.’” pic.twitter.com/okxPl0Izo1 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 27, 2021

Tillis explained that “it plays mind tricks on my staff when they hear me talking about Mitch. Sometimes they’ll have like a 30-second delay, like, ‘Oh, you’re talking about the dog.'”

Asked what McConnell thinks of the name, Tillis said, “He loved it.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pawlosi made an appearance in the office of Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA):

Make no bones about it, Nancy Pawlosi is working hard to Build Bark Better and help all Americans unleash their potential. pic.twitter.com/8TKJSNfyQm — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) October 27, 2021

Other political costumes included Wally with a “Tax the Rich” Uncle Sam costume, a construction worker with the slogan “Bark Back Better” and a parody of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s (D-NY) Met Gala “Tax the Rich” dress.

Some political costumes of note, including phrases “I Want You to Tax the Rich,” “Bark Back Better” and “Tax the Cats” (a play on @AOC’s “Tax the Rich” Met Gala dress) pic.twitter.com/NnaAZO2QDB — Hannah Schoenbaum (@H_Schoenbaum) October 27, 2021

A dog lobster also made an appearance:

The Mainiacs let a lobster into a dog parade pic.twitter.com/kBQSrQOdIy — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 27, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) also attended, though you could be forgiven for not recognizing the pooch he’s holding since it’s not his.

That pooch, however, was dressed as Pierre Delecto — who you may remember, was Romney’s Twitter alter ego.

Sen. Romney and Pierre Dog-lecto pic.twitter.com/mjuxQmOBJk — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) October 27, 2021

Other great costumes included a firefighter, a unicorn, a Tinkerbell fairy, taco, and a lion and tiger — the latter of whom crossed feline paths.

Paris Hilton as a pup made an appearance as well. His owner said she did not meet Hilton when she visited Capitol Hill.

In his opening remarks, Tillis joked about the turnout in the Senate Hart atrium, joking “next year we may have to get a bigger atrium.”

You can watch video Mediaite recorded on the scene above.

