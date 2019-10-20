According to a new report from Slate, Sen. Mitt Romney apparently operates an anonymous Twitter account under the name Pierre Delecto to monitor political news and commentary.

Slate’s Ashley Feinberg found the account based on details in a long-form profile of Romney by The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins published earlier on Sunday.

“He explained that he uses a secret Twitter account—“What do they call me, a lurker?”—to keep tabs on the political conversation. “I won’t give you the name of it,” he said, but “I’m following 668 people.” Swiping at his tablet, he recited some of the accounts he follows, including journalists, late-night comedians (“What’s his name, the big redhead from Boston?”), and athletes.”

Based on these details, it was apparently enough for Feinberg to suss out a user under the handle @qaws9876 and the much more interesting name of “Pierre Delecto.” The account protected itself soon after Slate published.

“In general, the account follows everyone you might expect someone like Mitt Romney to follow. There’s the late Charles Krauthammer, the late John McCain, Larry Kudlow, Rupert Murdoch, Bill Kristol, Matt Schapp, and—who else but—Peggy Noonan. It also follows all the people you would expect someone who is exactly Mitt Romney to follow. There are all of the available Romney children, a number of former Romney advisers and aides (like, a lot), and quite a few reporters who’ve directly covered Romney or his various campaigns (like Ashley Parker, Matt Viser, Phillip Rucker, Steven Peoples, and Coppins himself, all of whom were on the Romney beat in 2012, among others).”

A number of journalists delighted in the news of the apparent alter ego, and many attempted to puzzle out what the meaning of the name Pierre Delecto could be.

*feverishly running “Pierre Delecto” through an online anagram solver* — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 20, 2019

Elevator pitch: A heist film where the crooks don the names Pierre Delecto, Carlos Danger, John Baron, Reinhold Niebuhr. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 20, 2019

i’ll say this: pierre delecto is an objectively terrific fake name — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) October 21, 2019

Mitt Romney needs to run against Trump in 2020 as Pierre Delecto. America needs this right now. #PierreDelecto https://t.co/FD6Ovti9Fp — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 21, 2019

Also, if this is indeed Romney, hats off to him for “Pierre Delecto,” which should be a character from Pynchon — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) October 20, 2019

Pierre Delecto/maybe-Mitt also liked this tweet suggesting that this is the defining image of Marco Rubio. Some uncomfortable moments ahead in the Senate. 6/ pic.twitter.com/QKzABnbSUh — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 20, 2019

Pierre Delecto is a strong alter ego but it’s not good enough to unseat Carlos Danger or Ron Mexico at the top of the celebrity pseudonym leaderboard — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 20, 2019

mr. delecto is my father’s name, you can call me pierre — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) October 20, 2019

We are all Pierre Delecto. — Scary Whitta (@garywhitta) October 21, 2019

UPDATE: McKay Coppins said he asked Romney about Pierre Delecto. He responded C’est moi (French for it’s me).

Just spoke to @MittRomney on the phone, and asked him about Pierre Delecto. His only response: “C’est moi.” Updated my story accordingly: https://t.co/kcfIopokWh — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) October 21, 2019

