Trump ‘Did Exactly What You Would Want a President to Do’ After Losing 2020, His Own Daughter-in-Law Tells Fox

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that her father-in-law “did exactly what you would want a president to do” after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Lara Trump appeared on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime, Tuesday after Trump was indicted on four felony counts in a sweeping indictment accusing him of fraudulent attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump told Fox News host Jesse Watters that while working as a senior adviser for her father-in-law’s 2020 presidential campaign, “multiple times a day,” they “would continue to receive reports from across the country of people, sometimes in the form of affidavits, detailing very questionable, nefarious things they saw at different polling locations.”

She continued:

So we had a lot of questions about what happened in the 2020 election. Quite frankly, I don’t think we’ve ever had an election in the United States history that we’ve come out of having more questions than we did post 2020. Obviously one of those people as well was a sitting president of the United States, my father-in-law Donald Trump, who did exactly what you would want a president to do. He upheld and defended the Constitution of the United States by trying to ensure that we indeed had a free and fair election. That was his whole goal. That’s what he wanted to ensure was going on.

Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights on Tuesday as part of Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

