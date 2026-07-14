Trump Gushes Like a Proud Parent Over ‘100% LOYAL’ Todd Blanche Before Confirmation Hearing

President Donald Trump gave acting Attorney General Todd Blanche a rave review for cracking down on “vicious Criminal Thugs”and “dangerous Illegal Aliens” in a Tuesday post on Truth Social.

He also saluted Blanche for waging an “all-out-WAR” on election fraud, as well as for standing by his side when the “Injustice” Department under ex-President Joe Biden went after him.

The president’s glowing post comes one day before Blanche’s confirmation hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee begins.

Trump said Blanche’s confirmation should be a no brainer and pointed to a number of issues he said Blanche has done a “PHENOMENAL” job on, from crime to keeping “Men OUT of Women’s Sports.”

“He is tough, brilliant, and 100% LOYAL to our Constitution, and the American People,” Trump said.

Read his full post below:

Todd Blanche is doing a PHENOMENAL job as Acting Attorney General of the United States. Under Todd’s incredible leadership at DOJ, Murder is down to the LOWEST level since 1900, and we just saw the biggest one year drop in RECORDED HISTORY. Violent Crime arrests are UP 100%. Robberies, Carjackings, and Assaults, are all CRASHING. More than 500 million deadly doses of Drugs have already been seized, saving countless innocent lives. This is what happens when you unleash LAW AND ORDER on our streets, instead of protecting vicious Criminal Thugs, and releasing dangerous Illegal Aliens into our Communities like the Dumocrats did for four disastrous years under Sleepy Joe Biden. Todd has fought hard for Religious Liberty, ended the Weaponization of our Justice System, protected FREE SPEECH, kept Men OUT of Women’s Sports, strengthened Election Integrity, and gone to all-out-WAR against Fraud like nobody in the History of the Department of Justice. He is tough, brilliant, and 100% LOYAL to our Constitution, and the American People. When the Corrupt Biden “Injustice” Department and Radical Left Prosecutors tried to throw me in jail, and interfered in our Historic 2024 Presidential Campaign, Todd stood by my side and fought off the Lawfare. He is a great lawyer, always very fair, and every Republican Senator should vote to CONFIRM Todd Blanche, ASAP! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Blanche became acting attorney general in April after Trump fired Pam Bondi.

Trump’s unequivocal endorsement on Tuesday isn’t a total shock, considering he said last month Blanche was doing a “very good job” and he wanted Blanche to get confirmed.

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