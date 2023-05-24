Trump Welcomes DeSantis to the Race by Inviting ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ to Attack Him

Less than an hour before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was set to announce his bid for the Republican nomination on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump invited the media to attack him.

DeSantis joined a growing field of candidates who are all taking aim at Trump, who declared his candidacy in November. The former president has upped his attacks on the governor in recent months, often referring to him as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Wednesday was no exception. Trump took to his Truth Social platform to express his hope that the media and liberals go after DeSantis with impunity. Trump referred to the governor as “Rob DeSanctimonious.”

I’d like to personally congratulate “Rob” DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States. Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump spent some of the day tweeting other attacks against DeSantis, including polls showing him well ahead of the governor in the Republican primary and also a head-to-head matchup against President Joe Biden.

DeSantis has been hailed by many Republicans as an alternative to Trump in a party where some want to desperately move on from the former president. However, the polling indicates that like the rest of the field, DeSantis has a lot of work to do if he’s to win the nomination.

