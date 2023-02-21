Republican Governor Tells Trump, ‘Thank You for Your Service… But We’re Moving On’ in 2024

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said the Republican Party is “moving on” from former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Special Report on Fox News, Sununu declined to state whether he will run for president.

“The race for president hasn’t really started,” he told anchor Bret Baier. “No one’s really thinking that way. Remember, we’re just coming out of November of ’22. And, you and I are in this world talking about it all the time, but the average American? They’re dealing with inflation, they’re dealing with high housing prices, record debt at the household level.”

He then pivoted to Trump.

“And look my message to, about President Trump is we thank you for your service. Great. But we’re moving on. Americans are not in the mode of just settling. Right? We’re never gonna say, The best opportunity for tomorrow’s leadership is yesterday’s leadership.’ We want the next generation”

The governor added, “I don’t think anything’s gonna get his poll numbers up. And as this race actually heats up and people start paying attention, there’s just gonna be a lot of other options on the table.”

Baier noted that a crowded field could help Trump.

“And for the people who say the more candidates get in – if you choose to – the more the chances are that the former president shoots the gap and becomes the nominee,” he said.

“So here’s the key,” Sununu responded. “I don’t care how many get in. You gotta have the discipline to get out. And that’s what a lot of folks did not have in ’16.”

The governor expressed optimism that lower-polling candidates will drop out earlier, potentially allowing a credible challenger to topple Trump, who has already declared.

Earlier this month, Sununu stated Trump can’t beat President Joe Biden.

Watch above via Fox News.

