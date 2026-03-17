Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) slammed President Donald Trump‘s administration for “burning $1 billion a day” to fund the Iran War.

McGovern took to the House floor on Monday to trash the administration and its Republican backers for defending the “President and his billionaire buddies.”

“They jammed through a Big Ugly Bill to help billionaires, they defend Trump’s tariffs that are raising costs on working people, they continue to cover up for the predators in the Epstein files, and now they are backing another illegal war in the Middle East that is costing over a billion dollars a day in taxpayer money,” McGovern said of House Republicans. “Over a billion dollars a day in taxpayer money. But they’re not talking about any of that.”

He proceeded to note the larger financial repercussions of the Iran War, hammering in the daily billion-dollar spend.

“This President, and my friends on the other side who are refusing to rein him in because they are all afraid of him, is burning a billion dollars a day in taxpayer money on a war halfway around the world,” he said. “One billion dollars a day. Let me repeat that: One billion dollars a day. No more money to help seniors heat their homes. They say we don’t have it. No money to help kids get healthy breakfasts in school. No money to restore snap benefits to help seniors and veterans afford groceries. No more money to help working families breathe easier or sleep better at night. I’m just sick and tired of this, Mr. Speaker!”

Nonetheless, McGovern pointed out, there’s always money to be had outside addressing the “real and pressing issues.”

“There’s always money for war,” he said. “There’s always money for another tax break for multimillions, billionaires, and giant corporations. There’s always time to debate silly bills that try to shift the blame on immigrants and trans kids, but there’s never the time or the money to address the real and pressing issues that the American people are begging Republicans to help them with.”

Throughout the years, McGovern has been a vocal Trump critic. Back in Sept. 2025, he took to the House floor to rage at Trump‘s “pathetic” rhetoric after Trump called the continued focus on the Jeffrey Epstein scam a “Democratic hoax” designed to distract against the merits of his presidency.

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