Trump Jibes Dead Congressmen Not Voting for His Way: ‘They Are in Heaven’ and ‘Did Not Help Us’

President Donald Trump spoke at a St. Patrick’s Day Friends of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and riffed about the GOP’s slim House majority.

Trump’s comments raised some eyebrows as he cracked jokes about GOP House members passing away this year and shrinking the majority.

“I want to thank our great speaker. He’s a great speaker, actually. He’s a great speaker because when you think of everything that we’ve passed with sometimes a majority of one, when we get back to two, three, and four, Mike, we think we haven’t really made,” Trump began, adding:

We lost a couple, and we had a couple of people—they’re in heaven now—they are looking. And that didn’t help us with the vote, but we’re doing all right, and you’re getting things done like really nobody. I think there’s never been anything like it. So I just want to thank you. You’re doing a fantastic job. And I want to thank that beautiful—you’re not allowed to say that about women anymore, but I say it anyway. Usually, it’s the end of your career. You’re not allowed to use the word “beauty” in any form to introduce a woman, but she happens to be beautiful. Kelly, thank you very much. All Irish. I’m in deep trouble. I’m in deep trouble—there’ll be headlines when I get out of this room, but I’ll stick with it.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) passed away in early January of this year, further shrinking the GOP majority. Trump’s comments were the second remarks on the physical health of GOP House members so far this week. On Monday, Trump delighted in telling a story about Rep. Neal Dunn’s (R-FL) recent health scare.

Trump pushed, “What was the diagnosis?”

Trump urged Johnson to tell the tale during a White House event. “It was—I mean, I think it was a terminal diagnosis,” Johnson said as Trump encouraged him.

“He would be dead by June,” Trump insisted as Johnson replied, “Okay, that wasn’t public, but yeah, okay, it was grim. That’s what I was going to say. I don’t think—”

“With a heart problem, by the way. This was a heart problem,” Trump added. Johnson went on to explain how Trump helped get Dunn an immediate heart operation and he’s now doing much better.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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