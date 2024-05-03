Trump Blames Judge For Making His Cash to Cover Up Porn Star Sex Trial ‘Salacious’

Former President Donald Trump had strong words for Judge Juan Merchan on Friday morning, blaming the judge overseeing his hush money trial for making it “as salacious as possible.”

Mere minutes before entering the courtroom, the 45th president of the United States and presumptive Republican nominee took to social media to share some extremely terse words about Merchan. Trump wrote on Truth Social:

This Corrupt and HIGHLY Conflicted New York Judge, Juan Merchan, is doing everything in his power to make this trial as salacious as possible, even though these things have NOTHING to do with this FAKE case. He gives us nothing, gives the everything to the Crooked D.A., Alvin Bragg. ELECTION INTERFERENCE – BIDEN WITCH HUNT TRIAL!!!

Trump is on criminal trial in a Lower Manhattan court over to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he is alleged to have enjoyed an extramarital affair just weeks following the birth of his youngest son to wife and former First Lady Melania Trump.

New York DA Alvin Bragg appears to be trying Trump on a unique legal maneuver of alleging fraudulent election interference in the 2016 campaign. The alleged Daniels affair was covered up shortly after Trump was heard on leaked audio that he was able to treat women by grabbing them by the genitals because he’s a celebrity in the now notorious Access Hollywood footage.

Trump addressed this concept again in a statement to the press before entering the courtroom. “The judge is highly conflicted. He should not be allowed to be the judge of this case,” Trump said. “He’s trying to make it as salacious as possible by allowing testimony that has nothing to do with the case” Trump continued:

He wants to make it an salacious case, try and hurt Trump. But it’s having the opposite effect. I think we’ll see. But the poll numbers are higher than they’ve ever been. And that’s the story. But he’s trying to make it as salacious. He’s allowing things in that have nothing to do with this case, nothing to do with it. And he’s allowing things in, but nothing for us.

Also, in this trial, jurors are learning about a separate extra-marital affair Trump allegedly had with former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal, whom he met while attending an event at the Playboy Mansion in 2006.

Trump did not detail the specifics of why he believes Merchan is making the trial “as salacious as possible” but given the accepted facts surrounding the case, they are already remarkably salacious.

Trump holds a commanding lead in polls among evangelical Americans who seem un-phased by the apparent hypocrisy surrounding Trump’s purported piety and his actual actions, which may, in fact, prove to be criminal.

