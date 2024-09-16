Trump Rages Over ‘WIDE OPEN’ Border, Accusing Kamala Harris of ‘KILLING BLACK AND HISPANIC HERITAGE’

Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump blamed Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for the ‘WIDE OPEN’ southern border on Monday, arguing that she was “KILLING BLACK AND HISPANIC HERITAGE” in a post on Truth Social.

“Illegal Migrants who are POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY, in record numbers, are taking the JOBS away from Black and Hispanic people who have held them for years,” began Trump. “It is devastating for the Black and Hispanic patriots of our Nation. These jobs are not replaceable, and never will be because, under Comrade Kamala Harris, the Border will be WIDE OPEN and there will always be more people coming in, many of them terrorists and criminals, than jobs available.”

He continued:

KAMALA IS KILLING BLACK AND HISPANIC HERITAGE, SHE IS KILLING THEIR LEGACY AND THEIR RIGHTS. REGISTER AND VOTE FOR YOUR ALL TIME FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME. NOVEMBER 5TH WILL BE THE MOST IMPORTANT DAY IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The post would appear to be an attempt at shifting the narrative over the rhetoric used by Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance (R-OH), about the Haitian migrant community in Springfield, Ohio. Both Trump and Vance have accused the migrants of hunting down and eating pet cats and dogs in Springfield, but have not produced evidence to support such accusations.

Earlier on Monday, Trump argued that “Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin.”

“OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS, AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTIES OF ORIGIN,” he added. WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT. THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”