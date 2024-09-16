Laura Loomer Flat-Out Answers Accusation Of ‘Affair’ With Trump In Obscene Rant Attacking Media And Kamala Harris

*NSFW.* A Laura Loomer clip from her cockeyed, crackpot show. The s*t she says about Kamala Harris is f*kin gross. If untreated syphilis grew a human form it’d be Loomer–a congealed pile of pale-field-rat dung in desperate need of thorazine & shock paddles I’m only sharing bc… pic.twitter.com/qfnMxnkDcq — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) September 16, 2024

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer flat-out answered accusations she’s having an “affair” with former President Donald Trump in a rant attacking the media and smearing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump was escorted to the ABC News debate by Loomer — a 9/11 conspiracy theorist who has launched many a racist barrage at VP Harris. Loomer also accompanied Trump on his travel for Wednesday’s 9/11 memorials, and the former president defended her at a press conference last week.

The recent Trump hangs have sparked rumors and jokes about a sexual affair between Loomer and Trump. In a rant on Sunday’s edition of her Rumble podcast Loomer Unleashed, Loomer expressed shock at the charge — while also launching explicitly sexual smears at the vice president:

And it’s disgusting the way that they’re now spreading lies about me! The media now is accusing me of, you know, having an affair with Donald Trump. Such a salacious lie, so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump! They’ve taken it so far! And, you know, if I was a leftist journalist, if I was a if I was a Democrat, my God, the media would be up in arms if the Republican media was doing this to a, you know, a left wing journalist– “My God, they’re misogynist. They’re bullying a woman. They’re trying to they’re trying to Monica Lewinsky her! They’re you know, they’re demonizing her! They’re they’re they’re trying to discredit the fact that she’s a working woman!” I mean, look, I know that Kamala Harris sucked dick to get where she is today, okay? And she had to sleep with Willie Brown in order to to get to the top. But some of us women, right, we actually work hard! Some of us women have no desire to have sexual affairs with politicians or men with elite political status to climb the ladder. I know that Kamala Harris can’t say the same, but, you know, believe me when I say that that’s not me. Or as Kamala Harris likes to say, they ain’t like us, right? She ain’t like me. I ain’t like her. Okay? I don’t suck dick to get to the top. That’s what Kamala Harris does. So I’m not going to be told that, you know, Laura Loomer, you know, she’s you know, she’s she’s this nefarious person. She’s a conspiracy theorist and she’s, you know, just the most disgusting things. I’m not even going to repeat the things that they’re saying about me because, well, it’s just honestly the most disgusting shit I’ve heard in my life.

