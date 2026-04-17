‘What Does That Mean?’ Confused Reporter Asks Trump About ‘Nuclear Dust’ Claim

A reporter aboard Air Force One spoke for many on Friday night when she asked President Donald Trump about a claim he made regarding Iran’s “nuclear dust.”

Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran last week, pausing hostilities that began on Feb. 28 when the U.S. and Israel began a major bombing campaign of the country, including its nuclear facilities that Trump said last year had been “totally obliterated” by U.S. and Israeli strikes. The president claimed the Strait of Hormuz is now open without restrictions. However, Iranian officials have said the strait will remain closed if the U.S. blockade on Iranian ships and ports remains in effect.

On Friday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social that the U.S. will recover “nuclear dust” in Iran. The president also said Israel is “PROHIBITED” from continuing to bomb Lebanon. In the process, he seemingly created a new terrorist group called “Hezboolah”:

The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers – No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT

Later that night, a reporter asked Trump what exactly he meant by “nuclear dust.”

“What does that mean?” she asked. “Are they destroying their nuclear material? Can you walk us through what that process looks like, Sir?”

“We’re taking it,” Trump replied. “Very simple. We’re taking it, with Iran. We’re going in with Iran.”

“Does that mean the U.S. is on the ground to get that?” she asked.

“We’ll take it after the agreement is signed,” the president responded.

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