Bill Maher Mocks Trump Over War News: ‘F*ck It, Why Write a Joke About It—’

Comedian and pundit Bill Maher mocked President Donald Trump over the latest shifting war developments, cracking “Why write a joke about it” when “It’ll be obsolete before I get to the punch line.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Kara Swisher, award-winning podcast host, executive producer, and host of the new CNN Original Series “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever.”

The panel guests were Rahm Emanuel, former White House Chief of Staff, Chicago mayor, and U.S. Ambassador to Japan under President Biden; and Jake Sullivan, co-host of “The Long Game” podcast, professor at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and former U.S. National Security Advisor under President Biden.

Maher — who supported going to war — devoted a good chunk of his monologue to skeptically lampooning Trump over the conflict:

BILL MAHER: Thank you. Oh wow. Thank you so much, so much to get to. So much to get to, listen, if you’re the kind of person who only gets your news from this show as you should. So, much just from week to week,. I mean a couple of weeks ago, because Iran would not open the Strait of Hormuz, you’ve been following this, Trump just threatened to destroy civilization. At least their civilization. Well, now we’ve pivoted. OK, good. We have a whole new plot into this. Trump said Iran can’t blockade the Strait of Hormuz. You know why? Because we’re doing it. We cannot destroy the world economy. That’s our job! So, whatever. Good news. Good News. Trump said today, traffic is moving in the Persian Gulf. And if it works there, we’re going to try it on the 405. Thanks, thanks. Okay, so Iran, I think, has called their blockade off, but our blockade is still on, which means – oh, f*ck it, why write a joke about this? It’ll be obsolete before I get to the punch line! But here’s what Trump tweeted out today. This is interesting. This is word for word. He said, “It has been my honor to solve nine wars, and this will be my tenth.”. And ten is very exciting, which means the next one is free. Awesome. Also, good news, Trump says that Iran has agreed to turn over their enriched uranium. He said they agreed very powerfully to turn over their rich uranium. Of course, the hard part here is informing Iran that they agreed to this. That is never something we know for sure. Apparently there’s a ceasefire, not a peace treaty, a cease fire in Lebanon, thank you one lady, in Israel and Hezbollah. Hezbullah could tell something was going on because their pagers were blowing up. Oh, I kid Hezbollak. They’re a wonderful group. So, we have a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. We have a…ceasefire between Trump and Iran. And, fingers crossed, we might even have one between Trump and the Pope.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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