Reporter Corners Trump on What’s Left to Bomb If He ‘Totally Obliterated’ Iran’s Nuclear Sites

In a Friday appearance before reporters from the tarmac at Fort Bragg, President Donald Trump was questioned on what’s left to bomb in Iran if he truly “totally obliterated” the country’s nuclear sites as he’s previously claimed.

The off-camera reporter cited Trump’s speech after last June’s military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, in which he deemed the bombings a “spectacular” success that had “completely and totally obliterated” their targets.

“What’s left to go after?” questioned the reporter.

“Well, you could get whatever the dust is down there,” responded Trump. “That’s really the least of the mission. If we do it, that would be the least of the mission. But we’d, you know, probably grab whatever’s left,” before adding that Iran “has been obliterated, as you know.”

Last week, Trump spoke with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, insisting that the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “should be very worried” about U.S. threats of force.

According to a Friday report from The New York Times, when Trump threatened military action on Iran last month, “the Pentagon was in a poor position to back him up.”

Now, as Trump “weighs his military options if diplomacy fails to resolve disputes with Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the Pentagon is using the time to finish building up the ‘armada’ the president said was heading toward the country.”

Importantly, in Trump’s discussion with Llamas last week, he stayed quiet on the mass protests across Iran, in which more than seven thousand civilians have already died at the hands of the government.

When Llamas asked him about protesters who say, “Where are the Americans?” Trump claimed that “if we didn’t take out that nuclear, we wouldn’t have peace in the Middle East because the Arab countries could have never done that.”

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!