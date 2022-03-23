Tucker Carlson Tweet on Babylon Bee Suspension Over Rachel Levine Tweet Now Also Removed by Twitter

Satirical site The Babylon Bee was suspended from Twitter over the weekend over a tweet which they have refused to voluntarily. Fox News host Tucker Carlson tweeted about the deleted tweet, and that tweet has now been removed by Twitter because it also “violated the Twitter Rules,” according to the site.

The Babylon Bee tweet was an image with a link to the site naming Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, their “Man of the Year,” in an article that says in part, “self-identification has no bearing on the truth.” Levine is a transgender woman.

Levine was named as a USA Today Woman of the Year, which prompted a number of articles on conservative websites, the satirical site’s obviously among them.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon said Sunday that although they were flagged for “hateful content,” they will not take the content down because “truth is not hate speech.”

Tucker Carlson sent his own tweet on the subject, reposting the Babylon Bee’s and one from Charlie Kirk that was also removed. “But wait,” the Fox News host said. “Both these tweets are true.”

Here’s a screenshot of the now-removed tweet.

When you click you get this message.

When Carlson’s now-removed tweet was first posted, the Daily Wire wrote about it with a headline asking “Will Twitter ‘Lock’ Tucker Up Now?”

The answer seems to be that, no, he isn’t suspended, but yes, his tweet was removed.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com