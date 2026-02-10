Tulsi Gabbard’s Georgia Election Raid Initiated By Recently Hired ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer

The FBI’s raid on a Georgia election hub as part of its investigation into 2020 election fraud was spearheaded by Kurt Olsen, a former campaign lawyer for President Donald Trump who was a key member of the “Stop the Steal” campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Olsen’s role in the raid last month was revealed in the unsealed affidavit in Fulton County on Tuesday. The New York Times reported it “draws a clearer line” between the White House and MAGA “election activists” who believe the 2020 election was rigged, just like Trump has repeatedly claimed.

The Times noted National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard was present for the raid on January 28.

That same report said:

[It] is likely to raise more questions about the Trump administration’s use of the FBI and Justice Department to revive old, largely disproved claims about the 2020 election in the state, which President Trump narrowly lost. “The FBI criminal investigation originated from a referral sent by Kurt Olsen, Presidentially appointed Director of Election Security and Integrity,” the affidavit said. Mr. Olsen played a central role in Mr. Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, including speaking to the president multiple times on January 6, 2021. He has continued to push false claims about elections, and was recently appointed to a key role in the Trump administration.

Bodycam footage obtained by the Atlanta Constitution-Journal last week captured the moment FBI agents told Fulton County cops the agency was seizing 2020 ballots. “One way or another, the records are coming with us today,” one agent said.

And the day before that video came out, Trump told Dan Bongino Republicans must “nationalize” the voting process in order to block “crooked” Democrat-led states from allowing illegal immigrants to vote, which the president said is going to make it nearly impossible for the GOP to win moving forward.

“These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally,” Trump said. “And it’s amazing the Republicans aren’t tougher on it. The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over, we should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’”

